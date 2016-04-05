MILAN, April 5 The Bank of Italy governor and
Italy's economy minister held a meeting with the chief
executives of UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo
on Tuesday amid reports the government is studying a scheme to
help lenders offload bad debts, sources said.
Top officials from state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti
(CDP) also attended the meeting, the sources said.
Sources have told Reuters that the government and the Bank
of Italy are considering a scheme to help banks sell their bad
loans with the involvement of state CDP and other investors to
limit the impact on their capital of such disposals.
(Reporting by Paola Arosio, Gianluca Semeraro and Stefano
Bernabei)