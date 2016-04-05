MILAN, April 5 The Bank of Italy governor and Italy's economy minister held a meeting with the chief executives of UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo on Tuesday amid reports the government is studying a scheme to help lenders offload bad debts, sources said.

Top officials from state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) also attended the meeting, the sources said.

Sources have told Reuters that the government and the Bank of Italy are considering a scheme to help banks sell their bad loans with the involvement of state CDP and other investors to limit the impact on their capital of such disposals.

