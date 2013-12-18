BRIEF-China Merchants Land posts FY profit for year attributable RMB811.4 million
* FY profit for year attributable to owners of company RMB811.4 million versus RMB 185.4 million
BRUSSELS Dec 18 No Italian lender faces a risk of winding up, Italian Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Wednesday after euro zone finance ministers made progress on some details of a plan to close ailing banks.
Under the agreement, banks will provide the cash to pay for the closure of failed lenders, giving roughly 55 billion euros over 10 years which will be accumulated in a Single Resolution Fund. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)
* Feb operating income RMB113.7 million
* In February 2017, group's contracted sales amounted to approximately rmb 5.23 billion