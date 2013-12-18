BRUSSELS Dec 18 No Italian lender faces a risk of winding up, Italian Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Wednesday after euro zone finance ministers made progress on some details of a plan to close ailing banks.

Under the agreement, banks will provide the cash to pay for the closure of failed lenders, giving roughly 55 billion euros over 10 years which will be accumulated in a Single Resolution Fund. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)