BRUSSELS, March 9 Italy is in technical
discussions with the European Commission over its plans to form
a vehicle, known as a "bad bank," to help its banks offload
soured loans, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Monday.
"We are in very detailed technical discussions with the
European Commission," Padoan told reporters in Brussels when
asked about Rome's plans for a bad bank. "The government is
committed to dealing with this situation as quickly as
possible."
According to official data Italian lenders had bad debts
worth around 330 billion euros ($358.18 billion) at the end of
June last year, and they have been struggling to offload these
loans.
($1 = 0.9213 euros)
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Gavin Jones)