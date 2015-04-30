ROME, April 30 The Italian government is working hard to draw up new rules to simplify bankruptcy procedures, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Thursday.

The legislation will be part of a package of measures aimed at helping Italian banks to reduce a huge burden of bad debts, sources close to the matter have told Reuters.

"We are progressing with simplifying bankruptcy procedures in order to reduce litigation times. It's a result we can achieve and we are working quickly," Padoan told reporters in Rome.

Cumbersome bankruptcy procedures in Italy are one reasons why the country's banks find it hard to recover soured loans from firms in difficulty. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Isla Binnie)