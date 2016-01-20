BRIEF-Sibanye receives CFIUS approval for Stillwater deal
* Received unconditional approval from CFIUS, with respect to proposed acquisition of Stillwater mining company
ROME Jan 20 Prime Minister Matteo Renzi met Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and chiefs from the Bank of Italy on Wednesday to discuss the banking sector as a sell-off in bank shares continued for a third day, a source in Renzi's office said.
The source said the authorities were convinced that past and future measures will help some banks merge, saying this was "more than ever needed". The measures will also help financial firms manage in a "more rapid and efficient fashion" the problem of bad loans.
Speaking after the meeting, Padoan said the turbulence on the Italian stock market, which has particularly hit the banking sector, reflected instability from abroad. (Writing by Crispian Balmer)
April 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 21 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc has agreed to pay about $2 million to settle a civil fraud lawsuit that alleged the bank improperly attempted to get reimbursement from the federally backed U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) on bad loans it knew were based on fraudulent or potentially fraudulent information.