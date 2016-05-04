BRIEF-India cenbank imposes monetary penalty on Shriram City Union Finance
* RBI imposes monetary penalty on Shriram City Union Finance Ltd.
ROME May 4 Italy's state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) does not plan to increase its stake in a rescue fund for the country's struggling banks, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Wednesday.
Italy's main financial institutions agreed earlier this month to set up a 4.25 billion euro fund to provide a backstop to risky cash calls and buy bad loans off banks.
CDP, which is controlled by the Treasury, has not officially said how much it would contribute to the fund. A source familiar with the matter said it would plough in 500 million euros.
Padoan told a Senate hearing that CDP would not increase its contribution, partly to stay on the safe side of European Union rules on state aid. ($1 = 0.8719 euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Isla Binnie, editing by Valentina Za)
* RBI imposes monetary penalty on Shriram City Union Finance Ltd.
* Investment fund Rymaszewski Asset raises number of votes in the company to 12.7 percent from 9 percent via the purchase of 0.6 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)