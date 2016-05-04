ROME May 4 Italy's state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) does not plan to increase its stake in a rescue fund for the country's struggling banks, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Wednesday.

Italy's main financial institutions agreed earlier this month to set up a 4.25 billion euro fund to provide a backstop to risky cash calls and buy bad loans off banks.

CDP, which is controlled by the Treasury, has not officially said how much it would contribute to the fund. A source familiar with the matter said it would plough in 500 million euros.

Padoan told a Senate hearing that CDP would not increase its contribution, partly to stay on the safe side of European Union rules on state aid. ($1 = 0.8719 euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Isla Binnie, editing by Valentina Za)