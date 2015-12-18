ROME Dec 18 Italy's lower house of parliament on Friday rejected a bid to oust one of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's closest allies over an alleged conflict of interests in a banking scandal.

The Chamber of Deputies voted 373 to 129 against the motion of no-confidence in Reforms Minister Maria Elena Boschi, which was presented by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement following the collapse and subsequent rescue of four banks.

The centre-right opposition has said it will present a no-confidence motion against the entire government next week over the salvage scheme, which wiped out the savings of thousands of retail investors.

