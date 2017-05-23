BRIEF-Reliance Communications initiates monetisation programme for real estate properties
* Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tQJ2au) Further company coverage:
MILAN May 23 Monte dei Paschi di Siena is close to reaching an agreement with the European Commission that will pave the way for a state bailout of Italy's fourth biggest bank, a senior Italian treasury official said. Striking an accord "is a matter of days," the official, Fabrizio Pagani, told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.
Pagani said that a deal to selle the bank's non-performing loans repackaged as securities -- part of a restructuring plan for the lender that must be approved by European regulators to unlock state aid -- was also being finalised.
June 21 Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc said Berkshire Hathaway Inc will provide a new C$2 billion line of credit to its unit Home Trust Co and indirectly buy C$400 million ($300.2 million) of its common shares in a private placement.
TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan's Foxconn will continue to pursue an acquisition of Toshiba Corp's chip business, a day after the troubled conglomerate chose a rival suitor as the preferred bidder, the head of Foxconn's Japanese unit said.