* Achieved positive net flows of $528 million in funds under management, administration and advice for Q2 of 2017 financial year
FLORENCE, July 30 Marcello Clarich, president of Monte dei Paschi's 1.49 percent shareholder Fondazione Monte dei Paschi di Siena, tells Reuters:
* Monte dei Paschi banking foundation is working with a new adviser, aiming to decide in the autumn over whether to take part in the bank's 5 billion euro ($5.6 billion) share issue.
* The foundation has assets worth less than 450 million euros and keeping the current stake unchanged would cost it 75 million euros. "That really is a lot of money for us, regardless of how attractive the terms of the share sale will be."
* A recently-modified document outlining the foundation's guidelines excludes selling its entire stake, but sets no minimum. "We have an ample range of possibilities in front of us."
* The foundation invested 216 million euros in the bank's previous capital increase in 2015, using up one third of its resources for a stake that is now worth about 10 million euros.
* "The foundation and other shareholders thought that last year's cash call would be sufficient, nobody expected new measures would be necessary."
* The latest rescue plan, which addresses the bank's bad loan problem with a 5 billion euro recapitalisation, represents a structural solution for the lender. ($1 = 0.8944 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Ognibene; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
* Proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Spotless Group ACN 154 229 562 against Spotless
* Bank's total capital ratio has decreased to 12.2 pct as at November 2016 from 12.3 pct as at August 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: