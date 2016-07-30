FLORENCE, July 30 Marcello Clarich, president of Monte dei Paschi's 1.49 percent shareholder Fondazione Monte dei Paschi di Siena, tells Reuters:

* Monte dei Paschi banking foundation is working with a new adviser, aiming to decide in the autumn over whether to take part in the bank's 5 billion euro ($5.6 billion) share issue.

* The foundation has assets worth less than 450 million euros and keeping the current stake unchanged would cost it 75 million euros. "That really is a lot of money for us, regardless of how attractive the terms of the share sale will be."

* A recently-modified document outlining the foundation's guidelines excludes selling its entire stake, but sets no minimum. "We have an ample range of possibilities in front of us."

* The foundation invested 216 million euros in the bank's previous capital increase in 2015, using up one third of its resources for a stake that is now worth about 10 million euros.

* "The foundation and other shareholders thought that last year's cash call would be sufficient, nobody expected new measures would be necessary."

* The latest rescue plan, which addresses the bank's bad loan problem with a 5 billion euro recapitalisation, represents a structural solution for the lender. ($1 = 0.8944 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Ognibene; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)