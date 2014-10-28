MILAN Oct 28 The Italian state is open to
accept a request from Monte dei Paschi should the bank
ask to delay the scheduled repayment of state aid to help it
cover a capital gap unveiled by a pan-European bank review, a
treasury official said.
Top executives at Italy's third biggest bank, which faces a
capital shortfall of 2.1 billion euros, met with the treasury on
Monday after Monte Paschi emerged as the bank with the largest
hole to plug among the 130 lenders scrutinised by European
regulators.
"We will not oppose a request from the bank to delay state
aid repayment, there is a contract that already sets the
conditions for that to happen," Alessandro Rivera, director
general for the financial sector at the treasury told Reuters on
Tuesday.
On the contrary, the government does not look favourably at
the possibility of converting the loans granted in a state
bailout into shares, Rivera said.
"It's up to the bank to decide what they want to do," he
said on the sidelines of an event.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)