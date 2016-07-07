MILAN, July 7 Struggling Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena denied a press report that its board was preparing to announce a capital increase of between 2-3 billion euros ($2.2-3.3 billion) on Thursday.

Italian newspaper La Stampa, in an unsourced report, said the board would announce the move after a board meeting later in the day.

"The bank denies the rumour," said a spokesman for the Tuscan lender, Italy's third biggest.

The bank's board meets on Thursday to draft a response to the European Central Bank, which has requested that the lender cuts its bad loans by 40 percent over 2-1/2 years - something which is expected to force it to raise fresh capital.

The Italian government is considering a series of options, including injecting capital in the bank, and is in talks with the European Commission as it seeks to ensure retail investors will not have to shoulder losses in any state-backed bailout. ($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Francesca Landini)