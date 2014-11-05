Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
ROME Nov 5 BNP Paribas is not taking part in a planned rights issue by Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the head of the French bank's Italian unit BNL said on Wednesday.
Asked at a news conference whether BNP Paribas had been contacted in relation to a rights issue which the Italian bank needs to plug a capital shortfall or whether it was interested in Monte Paschi's assets, BNL chief executive Fabio Gallia said:
"No, we are not involved. We are concentrating on our own industrial plan."
The board of Italy's third-largest bank is due to meet on Wednesday and discuss a plan to fill a 2.1 billion euro ($6.22 billion) hole in its capital base that was uncovered by a pan-European health check of lenders.
(1 US dollar = 0.8008 euro) (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Isla Binnie; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.