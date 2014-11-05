MILAN Nov 5 The board of Italy's third biggest bank has approved a capital increase of up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.1 billion) to plug a capital shortfall uncovered by a Europe-wide health check of lenders, the bank said on Wednesday.

It said it had secured a pre-underwriting agreement with a consortium of investment banks for a cash call of up to 2.5 billion euros - higher than the 2.1 billion euro capital deficit laid bare by the European review.

The bank will decide on the actual size of the rights issue, to be carried out next year, once European authorities have approved its capital plan.

Monte dei Paschi, Italy's third biggest lender and the world's oldest, needs to submit a capital-boosting plan to the European Central Bank by Nov. 10.

It said measures approved on Wednesday included capital management actions - among those asset sales - for a total of 220 million euros.

(1 US dollar = 0.8012 euro) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and valentina Za, writing by Silvia Aloisi)