MILAN Aug 7 Italy's third biggest bank, Monte
dei Paschi di Siena, posted a worse-than-expected loss
in the second quarter as charges on souring loans rose,
underlining the challenges the bailed-out lender still faces to
turn itself around.
The bank, which received 4.1 billion euros ($5.47 billion)
in state aid last year, said the net loss in the three months
between April and June stood at 178.9 million euros.
That compared with an average forecast for a 57.5 million
euros loss in a Reuters poll of eight analysts where the range
of estimates went from a loss of 150 million euros to a profit
of 15 million euros.
It was the bank's ninth consecutive quarterly loss.
Net impairment losses on loans stood at around 1.2 billion
euros in the first half, up 17.4 percent on a year earlier,
bucking a declining trend seen by bigger domestic rivals Intesa
Sanpaolo and UniCredit.
Loan loss charges rose 53.5 percent quarter on quarter -
with the bank saying this was due to the "transition of impaired
loans to higher risk positions" and also "revised estimates of
losses on certain non-performing loans".
Bad loans are the major problem for Italian banks ahead of a
pan-European review of lenders' assets and they are a major
troublespot for Monte dei Paschi in particular because it has
the highest proportion of soured loans among Italian lenders.
Official figures released on Wednesday showed Italy
unexpectedly slid into recession for the third time since 2008
in the second quarter, making it even harder for banks to keep a
lid on bad debts.
"The work is very hard due to the macroeconomic scenario,"
said CEO Fabrizio Viola.
Other Italian lenders that released results on Thursday also
struck a cautious tone.
Credito Valtellinese, whose loan loss provisions
soared around 70 percent in the first half, said the ongoing
weakness of the Italian economy and uncertainties linked to the
banking review would weigh on its prospects for the current
year.
On a more positive note, Monte dei Paschi said its Common
Equity Tier 1, a key measure of financial strength, stood at 12
percent after a recently completed 5 billion euro capital
increase - well above an 8 percent requirement set by the
European Central Bank (ECB).
The bank paid back 3 billion euros of state aid plus
interest after the cash call. On Thursday it said it had reduced
its exposure with the ECB to 18 billion euros after reimbursing
10 billion euros of cheap three-year loans it took in 2011 and
early 2012. It plans to reimburse another 4 billion euros of
those loans by the year-end.
Monte dei Paschi has been selling assets, closing branches
and cutting jobs to boost its finances, which were drained by
the costly acquisition of smaller rival Antonveneta in 2007, the
euro zone's debt crisis and a scandal over loss-making
derivatives trades.
Viola, appointed in 2012 to turn the bank around, said costs
had fallen by 760 million euros, or 22 percent, since end-2011,
putting the bank well ahead of its targets on that front.
