MILAN Feb 18 Rating agency DBRS has cut its long-term debt and deposit rating on troubled Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena by one notch to 'BBB(low)', keeping it under review for a possible further downgrade, the bank said on Wednesday.

DBRS said earlier on Wednesday its decision followed Monte Paschi's 2014 results last week. The bank reported a net loss of 5.3 billion euros ($6.03 bln) for 2014, its fourth consecutive annual loss.

"Despite the increased transparency on asset quality and the speeding up of Monte Paschi's balance sheet clean-up and restructuring evident in fourth-quarter results, the balance of risks remains to the downside," the agency wrote in a statement.

"Positive implications for the near term are likely limited to potential integration with a stronger partner."

Monte Paschi last week raised the size of a planned cash call to 3 billion euros to meet tough capital targets set by the European Central Bank.

($1 = 0.8815 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Susan Thomas)