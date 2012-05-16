MILAN May 16 Top executives at Italian banks
discussed a mass downgrade of Italian lenders by ratings agency
Moody's at a meeting on Wednesday, sharing strong criticism
expressed by the country's banking body, a source present at the
meeting said.
"The executive commission discussed the Moody's (move) and
all bankers shared the position (ABI) expressed yesterday," the
source said.
ABI on Tuesday called Moody's decision to downgrade 26
Italian lenders irresponsible and branded it as "an assault
against Italy, its companies, its families."
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)