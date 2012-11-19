MILAN Nov 19 The outlook for Italy's banking
sector remains negative, Moody's said on Monday, citing rapid
asset quality deterioration and limited access to market
funding.
In a report, Moody's said the operating conditions for the
banks were difficult and would remain challenging.
"Moody's expects that the banks' asset quality will continue
to deteriorate over the outlook period, from already weak
levels," it said.
Bad loans at Italian banks, a major concern for investors,
rose by 15.3 percent in September as the euro zone crisis
continues to take its toll on the real economy.
Earlier on Monday, central bank sources said the Bank of
Italy had told domestic lenders to make adequate provisions for
rising bad loans and keep restructuring their operations to cut
costs.
"The banks' already modest profitability will also continue
to weaken, as loan-loss provisions will increase and continue to
absorb a higher portion of banks' moderate pre-provision
earnings," Moody's said.
Italy's two biggest banks Intesa Sanpaolo and
UniCredit set aside a combined 8.4 billion euros
($10.2 billion) in the first nine months of the year in the face
of rising bad loans.
Last week, the chief executive of UniCredit said he did not
expect bad loans in Italy to improve before mid-2013 due to a
deep recession.
Rising non-performing loans have forced Italian banks to cut
lending to businesses, crimping profits and exacerbating a
credit crunch in the euro zone's third largest economy.
In its report Moody's said euro area-wide pressures would
continue to restrict Italian banks' access to market funding.
It also said that while the banks had strengthened their
balance sheets, capital levels remained vulnerable and below
those of other large European banking systems.
