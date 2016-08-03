ROME/MILAN Aug 3 Italy completed on Wednesday
regulation needed for banks to use a government guarantee they
can tap to ease sales of bad loans, a Treasury spokesman said.
Italy won European Union approval for the state guarantee
scheme, called GACS, back in January in an effort to help banks
shift bad loans totalling 200 billion euros ($223 billion) off
their books and remove a major source of vulnerability.
However, the regulatory framework needed to be completed
before the GACS guarantee could actually be used by lenders.
The spokesman said Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan had
signed the relevant decree on Wednesday. He was answering a
request by Reuters after a source said the decree was about to
be signed.
The GACS guarantee is set to play a key role in a record 9.2
billion euro sale of bad loans Italy's third-largest bank Monte
dei Paschi di Siena unveiled on Friday as part of its
rescue plan.
($1 = 0.8954 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za and Giuseppe Fonte, editing by
Silvia Aloisi)