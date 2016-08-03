ROME/MILAN Aug 3 Italy completed on Wednesday regulation needed for banks to use a government guarantee they can tap to ease sales of bad loans, a Treasury spokesman said.

Italy won European Union approval for the state guarantee scheme, called GACS, back in January in an effort to help banks shift bad loans totalling 200 billion euros ($223 billion) off their books and remove a major source of vulnerability.

However, the regulatory framework needed to be completed before the GACS guarantee could actually be used by lenders.

The spokesman said Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan had signed the relevant decree on Wednesday. He was answering a request by Reuters after a source said the decree was about to be signed.

The GACS guarantee is set to play a key role in a record 9.2 billion euro sale of bad loans Italy's third-largest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena unveiled on Friday as part of its rescue plan.

($1 = 0.8954 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za and Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Silvia Aloisi)