MILAN Nov 10 Non-performing loans at Italian banks rose 19.7 percent in September froma year earlier to 176.85 billion euros ($221 billion), highlighting the long-lasting impact of Italy's economic recession, the Bank of Italy said on Monday.

The Bank of Italy estimated the recovery value of that stock of non-performing loan at 81.4 billion euros.

In August, non-performing loans were up 20 percent on an annual basis.

Lending to the private sector continued to contract, falling 2.3 percent after a 2.5 percent drop in August.

(1 US dollar = 0.8011 euro) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za)