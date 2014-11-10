MILAN Nov 10 Non-performing loans at Italian
banks rose 19.7 percent in September froma year earlier to
176.85 billion euros ($221 billion), highlighting the
long-lasting impact of Italy's economic recession, the Bank of
Italy said on Monday.
The Bank of Italy estimated the recovery value of that stock
of non-performing loan at 81.4 billion euros.
In August, non-performing loans were up 20 percent on an
annual basis.
Lending to the private sector continued to contract, falling
2.3 percent after a 2.5 percent drop in August.
(1 US dollar = 0.8011 euro)
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za)