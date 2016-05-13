MILAN May 13 Non-binding offers for the good
assets of four small Italian banks that were rescued from
bankruptcy in November have come mainly from private equity
funds, the four lenders said in a statement on Friday.
Non-binding offers, which were due by Thursday, came also
from banks and insurance groups.
Binding bids are expected to follow by the end of July from
a shortlist of investors that will be given access to the data
room.
Italy saved from collapse Banca Marche, Banca Etruria,
CariFerrara and CariChieti using a crisis fund paid for by the
country's healthy banks and wiping out the savings of hundreds
of small investors due to new European Union rules on bank
bailouts.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)