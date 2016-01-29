MONZA, Italy Jan 29 Italy's cabinet will approve measures to strengthen hundreds of small cooperative banks at a meeting next week, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Friday.

The 371 credit cooperatives are part of a diffuse banking system in which the government is trying to promote mergers, increase efficiency and prevent a mountain of bad loans from holding back a tentative economic recovery.

Padoan said the measures should have gone before the cabinet last week, but had been held back by "technical issues", and would now be approved next week.

"There will be a package of measures on the banks, of which the credit cooperatives will be a part. Some aspects still need to be finalised," he said at a conference in the northern Italian town of Monza.

The measure will "strengthen this important segment of the banking world, making it easier to access new capital while maintaining local roots," he added.

Padoan said last year the decree would specify how much capital each bank needs to have, adding the plans were modelled on banking structures in other countries including France.

A government measure forcing big cooperative lenders to convert into joint-stock companies last year may finally bear fruit soon if a potential merger between Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) goes ahead. (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach; writing by Isla Binnie)