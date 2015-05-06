ROME May 6 Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Wednesday he was confident of reaching an accord with the European Union to allow Italy's banks to offload billions of euros of soured loans which are weighing on the economy.

Italy has been in protracted negotiations with the EU to try to set up a so-called "bad bank" or find an alternative solution to some 350 billion euros ($397 billion) of problematic credit which have accumulated on banks' balance sheets.

"I am confident we will find an accord," Padoan told reporters in Rome. The government has already prepared measures that would be launched "certainly before the summer," that will help banks cut their pile of non-performing loans, he added. ($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)