ROME Feb 4 The heavy market sell-off of Italy's bank shares this year is not justified by the lenders' fundamentals, which in many ways are stronger than those of their foreign peers, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Thursday.

"The Italian banking system is solid," Padoan told lawmakers in the Senate.

Milan's banking index has fallen more than 20 percent this year as investors focused on 360 billion euros of troubled loans at Italian lenders -- nearly a fifth of total lending.

Padoan called for a transition phase before EU rules on how to wind up bankrupt banks become fully effective and called forcefully for Italian banks to merge in order to become stronger and more competitive.

"It is now time for shareholders and managers to overcome their doubts and accept the demands of a market and regulations that call for very different (bank) sizes," he said.

(Reporting By Gavin Jones)