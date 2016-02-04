ROME Feb 4 The heavy market sell-off of Italy's
bank shares this year is not justified by the lenders'
fundamentals, which in many ways are stronger than those of
their foreign peers, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on
Thursday.
"The Italian banking system is solid," Padoan told lawmakers
in the Senate.
Milan's banking index has fallen more than 20 percent this
year as investors focused on 360 billion euros of troubled loans
at Italian lenders -- nearly a fifth of total lending.
Padoan called for a transition phase before EU rules on how
to wind up bankrupt banks become fully effective and called
forcefully for Italian banks to merge in order to become
stronger and more competitive.
"It is now time for shareholders and managers to overcome
their doubts and accept the demands of a market and regulations
that call for very different (bank) sizes," he said.
(Reporting By Gavin Jones)