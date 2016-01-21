ROME Jan 21 Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo
Padoan said on Thursday that the market was wrong to think that
the country's banking system might be weak, and added that
Europe's bank regulator was not focusing exclusively on Italy.
Italian finance stocks have fallen 24 percent so far this
year in part because the European Central Bank said it will take
a close look at non-performing loans held by some lenders.
"The perception that there's weakness in the Italian banking
system is inexact," Padoan said in an interview with RAI state
television. He said there was no speculative run on Italian
banks underway.
Padoan said the reaction to the ECB's announced scrutiny of
non-performing loans was "distorted" because it was not focused
solely on Italian lenders.
"It was interpreted by the media and also by the market as
focused only on Italian banks," he said, adding that the ECB's
head of banking supervision, Daniele Nouy, indicated on
Wednesday that there would be no intervention in Italian banks.
