ROME, July 8 Italy is discussing with the
European Union all possible means of public support for its
troubled banks, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on
Friday.
Italy's banks are saddled with some 360 billion euros
($398.52 billion) of bad loans and their shares have been hit by
heavy selling this year, especially in the wake of Britain's
decision to leave the EU at last month's referendum.
Padoan told a conference of Italian bankers the government
was discussing all possible ways the state could step in to
support the banks while respecting EU rules.
