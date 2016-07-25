ROME/MILAN, July 25 The Italian government has asked a series of specialist pension funds to invest 500 million euros ($549 million) in the new fund the country is trying to set up to buy bad loans, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

The source said the Atlante 2 fund would only invest in non-performing loans and would not buy into bank equity.

Rome is looking for ways to support struggling lenders without breaking European Union state aid rules that require investors to take a hit first to shield taxpayers.

AdEPP, the association of sector-specific pension funds, said on Monday it urged its members to invest in Atlante 2, but added that its members would individually make decisions.

($1 = 0.9104 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Stephen Jewkes)