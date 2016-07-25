Australia shares gain on mining stocks, NZ steady
Feb 1 Australian shares advanced on Wednesday, as a tumbling greenback sent mining and oil stocks into positive territory.
ROME/MILAN, July 25 The Italian government has asked a series of specialist pension funds to invest 500 million euros ($549 million) in the new fund the country is trying to set up to buy bad loans, a source close to the matter said on Monday.
The source said the Atlante 2 fund would only invest in non-performing loans and would not buy into bank equity.
Rome is looking for ways to support struggling lenders without breaking European Union state aid rules that require investors to take a hit first to shield taxpayers.
AdEPP, the association of sector-specific pension funds, said on Monday it urged its members to invest in Atlante 2, but added that its members would individually make decisions.
MADRID, Feb 1 Spanish bank BBVA posted on Wednesday a 28 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit due to a sharp drop in the peso in its largest market of Mexico and by one-off charges related to mis-sold mortgages.
LONDON, Jan 31 More UK companies are expected to adjust capital or cut dividends to fill growing holes in final salary pension schemes this year.