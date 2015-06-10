MILAN, June 10 Italian mid-sized lender Banca
Popolare di Milano is aiming for a "big merger" to
grow rather than a string of small acquisitions, its chief
executive said on Wednesday, a day after picking Citi and Lazard
as advisers on its strategic options.
Giuseppe Castagna, whose bank is seen as one of the most
attractive in an expected way of M&A deals following a reform of
Italy's top 10 cooperative lenders, told a group of foreign
reporters that no talks with potential partners were under way
yet.
He said three elements had to be considered in any M&A
decision: the industrial fit of the two banks, governance issues
and potential additional capital requirements from the European
Central Bank.
He also said that a three-way merger would be "very
complicated" to pull off but that his bank could be involved in
successive merger deals over time.
"It is not a given that we would stop at the first merger,"
he said.
