MILAN Feb 18 Banca Popolare di Milano said on Wednesday it was interested in becoming part of a larger Italian banking group if moves to encourage consolidation in the sector go ahead.

Italian cooperative lenders have come into focus as the government seeks parliamentary approval for an emergency decree to turn the 10 largest "popolari" banks into joint-stock companies, a move seen spurring mergers and acquisitions.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of bankers, Popolare Milano CEO Giuseppe Castagna said if the decree was approved and opportunities arose, the bank could play a role in creating Italy's third or fourth banking group.

"Now we have the opportunity to do it, perhaps with other popolari, we'll see if it's a shared project," he said.

Castagna added however there were no contacts with rival Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna or others over a possible merger, rejecting recent media speculation.

At the same meeting executives from other cooperative banks made similar comments but they all denied negotiations with other lenders were under way at present.

Banco Popolare CEO Pier Franceso Saviotti said there were potential synergies with some banks including Popolare Milano. However, he rejected as pure invention talk of a three-way merger with UBI Banca and Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

UBI CEO Victor Massiah also said his bank saw itself as a possible magnet for future consolidation in the sector.

Shares in Italian cooperative lenders were sharply higher in late morning trading, leading a positive Milan blue-chip index. By 1030 GMT, Popolare Milano and Banco Popolare were up 3.1 and 2.7 percent respectively, while UBI was up 1.7 percent. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Writing by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Keith Weir)