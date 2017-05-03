MILAN May 3 Italian market watchdog Consob said
it had fined ailing regional lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza
9.14 million euros ($10 million) due to the alleged misconduct
of its top management between April 2011 and April 2015.
Consob said in a statement the measures targeted the bank's
board and auditors in charge at the time, who would be banned
from holding office in listed companies for a total of 76
months.
Popolare di Vicenza and rival Veneto Banca have requested
state aid to avoid being wound down only a year after being
rescued by state-sponsored, privately-funded bank bailout fund
Atlante.
Small shareholders in both unlisted banks have seen their
investment all but wiped out. Former top executives are under
probe by magistrates for alleged market manipulation and
obstruction of regulators.
"Following an inspection between April 2014 and May 2015,
Consob ascertained that the bank violated rules over conduct
towards clients, sale of products to the public and corporate
information.
The misconduct appears to stem from decisions ... taken at
the bank's top echelons." ($1 = 0.9161 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za)