MILAN Oct 26 Italy's Popolare di Vicenza will
need to lay off at least a quarter of its workforce and raise
more capital, the chairman of the regional bank rescued earlier
this year by a state-sponsored bailout fund said on Wednesday.
Popolare di Vicenza, which is 99 percent owned by rescue
fund Atlante after failing to raise cash from investors in an
initial share offering, is readying a new business plan to
address its bad loan problem and a cost-to-income ratio that its
owner has said is "unsustainable."
Chairman Gianni Mion said the bank needed to convince unions
that it had to cut between 1,300 and 1,500 jobs. The bank, which
is under investigation for misselling its shares to hundreds of
small shareholders who lost their money in the rescue by
Atlante, employed 5,400 people at the end of June.
"To relaunch the bank we need more money. The plan will make
that clear: we hope to get it ready in the next two months,"
Mion said. "The plan will clarify what the capital needs are and
we'll see what Atlante can do."
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Valentina Za)