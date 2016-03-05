GAMBELLARA, Italy, March 5 Shareholders in
Italy's troubled lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza overwhelmingly
approved a crucial fund-raising plan that includes a rights
issue of up to 1.75 billion euro ($1.9 billion) to boost its
finances and avert the risk of resolution.
Some 87 percent of shareholders attending an extraordinary
meeting near Vicenza approved the plan, which also envisages
listing the bank's shares on the stock market.
Popolare di Vicenza must raise the cash by May to comply
with a request by the European Central Bank (ECB) that it meet
minimum capital thresholds.
(Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Silvia Aloisi)