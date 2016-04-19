* Thousands of small shareholders lose savings

* IPO price range is small fraction of original investment

* IPO is underwritten by new bailout fund (Adds shareholder comment, analyst)

By Valentina Za and Silvia Aloisi

MILAN, April 19 Italy's Banca Popolare di Vicenza effectively wiped out the savings of thousands of its small shareholders on Tuesday when the struggling lender set a price range for its initial public offer which valued its stock at a fraction of what they paid.

Shocked retail investors voiced anger and disbelief, accusing the bank's management and Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government of inflicting losses on unwitting ordinary citizens who bore no responsibility for the lender's troubles.

"I have received calls from two dozen people in tears and threatening desperate measures because it's only sinking in now that they have lost everything," said Andrea Arman, a lawyer who heads an association of Popolare di Vicenza shareholders.

Arman said his own family had invested more than 1 million euros ($1.13 million) in the bank's shares. He estimated their current value at around 10,000 euros.

"It's even worse than we had expected. Not only our shares are essentially worth zero now, we also don't have a say whatsoever in what is happening. We feel scorned and humiliated by the bank and the government," he added.

Italy's eighth largest bank must raise 1.76 billion euros and list on the stock market to plug a capital shortfall revealed by the European Central Bank and avert the threat of being wound down after big losses.

It has 119,000 shareholders of whom 90 percent are retail investors.

BURDEN ON ATLAS?

The bank set an unusually wide range of 0.10 to 3 euros per share, saying investor interest during the pre-marketing phase was too weak to be more precise. The floor price is not binding so the final price could even fall below 10 euro cents.

Only a year ago, the bank sold shares at 48 euros apiece to many of its own customers in marketing exercises that are now under investigation in its hometown of Vicenza in northern Italy. In 2014, it was selling its shares for as much as 62.5 euros each.

The share sale, at least half of which is reserved for professional investors, is expected to start this week ahead of the bank's market listing in Milan which is likely to be in the first week of May.

It comes at a turbulent time for Italian banking shares , which have lost 30 percent this year due to concerns about the sector's high levels of soured loans.

A 5 billion euro fund called Atlante -- Atlas in English -- was set up last week by predominantly private-sector investors to bail out struggling Italian lenders and prevent a wider crisis developing in the euro zone's fourth-largest banking industry.

Analysts at brokerage ICBPI said a newly created fund would likely have to mop up the Popolare di Vicenza share sale for no less than 1 billion euros.

Atlas on Monday replaced UniCredit as the guarantor of the issue.

As an unlisted lender, Popolare di Vicenza used to be able to decide the price of its own shares. Until last year the value of the stock had been rising steadily, inflating the bank's capitalisation well above that of listed rivals.

Even at the bottom of its range, Popolare di Vicenza would be more highly valued than some other banks on one key measure. At 10 euro cents a share, it would have a ratio of price to tangible book value of 0.38, compared with 0.18 for Monte dei Paschi di Siena and 0.24 for Carige. ($1 = 0.8815 euros) (dditional reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia and Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Keith Weir)