ROME Feb 17 A senior Bank of Italy official
backed the government's plans to overhaul the so-called
"popolari" cooperative banking sector, saying the reform could
not be delayed and dismissing calls from the sector for limits
on the size of shareholdings in the banks.
Bank of Italy Director General Salvatore Rossi told a
parliamentary committee hearing that the reforms would
strengthen bank capital.
Popolari banks have been resisting government plans to
convert them into joint stock companies, abolishing rules which
currently limit every shareholder to a single vote, regardless
of the size of their stake.
Rossi said setting limits on the size of shareholdings,
which some executives in the Popolari sector have proposed,
would contradict the aim of the reform, which was aimed at
opening up the banks' capital.
Limits on shareholder voting rights would do little to
attract outside investment, he said.
