By Giuseppe Fonte and Valentina Za

ROME/MILAN, March 6 Italian cooperative banks due to be converted into joint stock companies in a reform aimed at spurring mergers in the sector would be allowed to set a temporary 5 percent cap on shareholder voting rights, under an amendment agreed on Thursday.

The measure offers a short-lived concession to Italy's 10 largest cooperative banks, known as "popolari", as the government pushes ahead with a plan to force them to drop rules that limit ownership and grant shareholders one vote each.

The government of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has hailed the reform as a major step towards strengthening the banking system by improving governance and making more efficient lenders including UBI Banca, Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano.

But the banks, which have considerable political clout through their regional grassroots and for decades have resisted pressure to reform, have fiercely opposed the changes as they fear becoming takeover targets.

They had asked for the introduction of voting rights caps or schemes to reward long-standing investors. The Bank of Italy has said those measures could only be temporary.

Thursday's amendment, agreed in a parliamentary finance committee, would allow a two-year transition period during which shareholders could set a cap of 5 percent or higher on voting rights. It also set a lower threshold for the shareholder majority required to introduce the ceiling.

Analysts at Barclays on Friday said the amendment would ease the passage through parliament of the planned reform, which must be approved by the end of the month.

Under Italian law, banks are free to set limits to voting rights and Italy's biggest bank by assets UniCredit for example has a 5 percent limit.

However in the case of the smaller cooperative banks, setting a voting rights ceiling could favour the creation of shareholder pacts to keep the banks under local control, said Mario Comana, a professor of banking at Rome's LUISS university.

"A 5 percent voting rights cap could allow a small group of shareholders, that are not significant if taken singularly, to hold sway over the fate of banks such as Banco Popolare and UBI," he said.

Critics of the popolari reform said the amendment agreed on Thursday did not go far enough to answer their concerns.

"It's a very weak opening," said Stefano Fassina, a left-wing member of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party and an opponent of the original reform.

The technicalities of the decree mean that the actual impact of the amendment is likely to be relatively limited.

The two-year period will start almost immediately but will have no practical impact until the transformation into joint stock companies -- which the banks have up to 18 months to adopt -- is complete. (Editing by William Hardy and Mark Potter)