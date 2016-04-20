MILAN, April 20 A commitment by a newly created
Italian bank fund to buy unsold shares in Banca Popolare di
Vicenza's IPO-BPVS.MI planned 1.76 billion euro ($2 billion)
cash call is subject to a number of conditions, including the
fund not having to launch a mandatory bid on the bank if it ends
up with a big stake, the lender said.
In a statement, Popolare di Vicenza said that as far as it
was aware the fund had not yet asked market regulator Consob to
waive the mandatory bid requirement.
Another condition of the underwriting agreement was that the
bank reaches the minimum free-float level allowing it to list on
the Milan bourse, the bank said.
Popolare di Vicenza is hoping Consob will give its green
light to the prospectus for the capital increase and market
listing later on Wednesday, a spokeswoman said.
($1 = 0.8800 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Agnieszka Flak)