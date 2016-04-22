MILAN, April 22 Italy's Banca Popolare di Vicenza clarified the extent of legal claims against it, estimating existing and potential claims of up to 1.4 billion euros ($1.6 billion), mostly from clients who allege they were misled into buying its shares.

On Thursday, the bank had given figures in an IPO prospectus for existing and potential claims that added up to 1.65 billion euros, with nearly 650 million euros in existing claims and 1 billion euros in potential claims.

Massimiliano Pellegrini, the bank's head of strategic planning and financial reporting manager, told Reuters on Friday that the 1 billion euros figure had included some claims that were already before the courts, so the real total figure was lower.

"The total is 1.4 billion euros," Pellegrini said after a news conference called to present the bank's plan to raise 1.5 billion euros in an IPO late this month.

Chief Executive Francesco Iorio told reporters the bank had already set aside provisions to cover around 736 million euros of the claims by customers.

The bank needs to raise capital to shore up its balance sheet. In the prospectus, the bank said it could not rule out the risk of more legal claims in the future.

($1 = 0.8884 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Mark Bendeich)