LOCRI, Italy May 7 Italian prosecutors are
investigating 13 managers at four banks for allegedly applying
unusually high interest rates on loans to a troubled paper-cup
maker from 1999-2005, according to judicial sources and court
documents seen by Reuters on Monday.
The banks involved in the probe are Banca di Roma, now part
of UniCredit, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
, as well as Banca Intesa and San Paolo Banco di
Napoli, which are now both part of Intesa Sanpaolo,
according to the sources and court documents.
Intesa Sanpaolo had no immediate comment, while UniCredit
and Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena were not immediately
available for comment.
Among the managers under investigation is former Banca di
Roma executive Matteo Arpe, now head of private equity fund
Sator and private banking boutique Banca Profilo, the
documents showed.
Arpe could not be immediately reached for comment.
Prosecutor Andrea Papalia said in the documents the four
banks "took advantage of the state of need" of the company,
applying above-standard or "usurious" interest rates on loans.
The company, Cartotecnica Reggina, based in the southern
Italian city of Reggio Calabria, filed a legal complaint against
its creditors.
(Reporting by Dario Filippone; Editing by Mark Potter)