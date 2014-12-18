BRIEF-Mapfre concludes successfully 600 mln euro issue of subordinated debt
* Says concludes successfully 600 million euros ($648.5 million) issue of subordinated debt Source text for Eikon:
MILAN Dec 18 Ratings agency Standards and Poor's has cut the ratings on Italy's two largest banks UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo after a recent downgrade of the country's sovereign rating, the banks said in separate statements.
S&P has reviewed the ratings of other Italian banks.
UniCredit said its long-term rating was cut by S&P to 'BBB-' while its stand-alone rating was cut to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' with stable outlook.
Intesa Sanpaolo said S&P cuts its long-term rating to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' with stable outlook.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by David Evans)
