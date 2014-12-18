(Adds S&P statement, details on single banks)

MILAN Dec 18 Standards and Poor's cut its ratings on a number of Italian banks on Thursday, including UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, citing rising economic risks and a recent downgrade of Italy's sovereign rating.

"Economic prospects in Italy are likely to be weaker than we had previously anticipated and weak overall in the next couple of years," S&P said in a statement.

The ratings agency cut Italy's sovereign credit rating earlier in December from BBB to BBB-, just one notch above junk, saying weak growth and poor competitiveness undermined the sustainability of its huge public debt.

S&P said on Thursday it expected Italy to exit recession in early 2015 but the pace of recovery to be slow and the weak economic prospects would probably dampen Italian banks' asset quality and profitability.

It cut the long-term rating on UniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo and Mediobanca to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' with a stable outlook, citing the increased economic risk in Italy, while Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna was cut to 'BB-' with a stable outlook.

Banca Carige was cut to 'B-' and kept on "CreditWatch Negative" because of uncertainties regarding its recapitalisation plan.

Earlier on Thursday, sources close to the matter said Carige could increase to 700 million euros ($860 million) the size of a planned cash call.

S&P confirmed the long-term ratings for Banca Popolare di Milano and Unione di Banche Italiane at 'B+' with a stable outlook and 'BBB-' with a negative outlook respectively. ($1 = 0.8143 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by David Evans)