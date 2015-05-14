MILAN May 14 The local government of Italy's
northern Lombardy region is challenging the recently approved
reform of the country's cooperative banks, saying it is
anti-constitutional.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government in March approved a
reform that aims to convert the country's 10 largest cooperative
banks into joint stock companies, a measure that is expected to
spur mergers in the sector.
Massimo Garavaglia, head of economic affairs at the regional
government, said Lombardy asked its lawyers on Thursday to
present a legal challenge against the reform with Italy's
constitutional court.
"The reform will complicate ... access to credit, especially
for smaller businesses, which cooperative banks have supported
during the economic crisis," he told Reuters.
Most of the 10 banks affected by the reform are based in
Lombardy, Italy's economic powerhouse.
Renzi has hailed the reform as a stride towards improving
governance and efficiency at Italy's top cooperative banks,
which include UBI Banca, Banco Popolare and
Banca Popolare di Milano.
Were the court to strike down the reform, it would deal a
serious blow to Renzi's reform agenda.
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Giulio Piovaccari, writing by
Agnieszka Flak, editing by Steve Scherer and David Evans)