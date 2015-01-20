ROME Jan 20 A decree on measures relating to
the banking sector that comes before the Italian cabinet on
Tuesday contains an expected reform of shareholding voting rules
in the Popolari or cooperative banks, a person with knowledge of
the measure said.
An updated agenda for Tuesday's cabinet meeting, due to
begin at 3.00 p.m. (1400 GMT) contains a reference to urgent
measures on the banking system and investment but provides no
detail of the planned measures.
The person, who is familiar with the contents of the decree
but declined to be quoted by name, confirmed the decree would
reform rules that give every shareholder of the cooperative
banks one vote, regardless of the size of the stake.
Shares in the cooperative banks soared on Monday on
expectations the government was preparing a landmark reform of
the sector that would aim to abolish a rule granting one vote to
each shareholder regardless of the size of their stake.
(Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio)