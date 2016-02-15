ROME Feb 15 An Italian court has said bids by two consumer groups to stop a government reform aimed at reducing the number of cooperative banks is inadmissible, according to a ruling posted on the court's Web site.

A regional administrative court in Rome rejected the challenges by consumer groups Adusbef and Federconsumatori and some shareholders of Banca Popolare di Milano against Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's reform.

The ruling, which was released on Friday, means the reform can go ahead as planned for now. (Reporting by Valentina Consiglio, writing by Steve Scherer)