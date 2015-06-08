MILAN, June 8 The Bank of Italy is about to
publish rules needed to launch a landmark reform of the
country's biggest cooperative banks, which will then have 18
months to turn into joint-stock companies, a senior official
said.
Bank of Italy Director General Salvatore Rossi told
reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Milan that the
rules the central bank needs to issue following a government
decree "will come before mid-June, over the next few days."
The law decree sets an 18 month deadline once the Bank of
Italy puts its seal on the reform to drop their cooperative
status, in a radical change that has triggered merger talks
among lenders.
(Reporting by Luca Trogni, writing by Valentina Za)