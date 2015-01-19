ROME Jan 19 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi told lawmakers in his centre-left Democratic Party that the Cabinet would pass a reform of bank governance rules on Tuesday, a lawmaker present at the meeting told Reuters.

The reform is expected to abolish the current system which assigns equal voting rights to all shareholders in Italy's mutual, or "cooperative" bank sector.

The change is part of a broader so-called "investment compact" - a package of measures aimed at increasing sources of financing for companies.

