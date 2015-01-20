ROME Jan 20 The Italian government on Tuesday
approved an emergency decree obliging the country's largest
popolari or cooperative banks to change their governance rules
and become joint stock companies within the next 18 months.
Outlining the decree that will change rules giving every
shareholder of the cooperative banks one vote regardless of the
size of the stake, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said it would
affect the 10 largest popolari lenders, which have assets above
8 billion euros.
Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said the decree, which
has many political opponents and must be approved by parliament
within 60 days, "will make the banks stronger" and will help to
"increase the integration of our financial sector."
(Reporting By Gavin Jones and Steve Scherer)