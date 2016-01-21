ROME/MILAN Jan 21 Recent market turbulence
shows the Italian banking system still needs to consolidate to
create fewer and stronger players, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
wrote in the Guardian.
"When the market speaks, as it has done in recent days, it
is right that bank executives and shareholders comprehend the
need for serious and swift intervention," Renzi said in a
comment piece published by the British newspaper.
Italian banking stocks have fallen 24 percent this year as
investors grow concerned over the high level of bad loans of
Italian banks.
"For our part, we will take all necessary measures to
support the historic road of transformation," he said.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer and Stephen Jewkes)