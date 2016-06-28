BRIEF-City Developments to buy Ransomes Wharf site in London to develop £222 mln luxury residential project
* Exchanges contracts to buy Ransomes Wharf site in Battersea South West London to develop a £222 million luxury residential project
BRUSSELS, June 28 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Tuesday said European institutions are ready to step in to support the nation's banks if necessary, but they do not currently need help.
"In this moment, I'm very sure about banks," Renzi said in an interview from Brussels with CNN.
Italian bank shares slumped badly after Britain voted to leave the European Union. Sources said on Monday Italy was preparing to protect its banks from a destabilising share sell-off.
European institutions are ready to step in to protect people's bank savings "if necessary, for the moment not... So don't worry for that", he said.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Isla Binnie)
* Exchanges contracts to buy Ransomes Wharf site in Battersea South West London to develop a £222 million luxury residential project
LONDON, Feb 2 Specialist insurer JRP is raising its new business margin guidance to more than 6 percent for 2016 after becoming more selective over pricing and risk and being helped by attractive mortgage yields, it said in a trading update.
AMSTERDAM, Feb 2 ING Groep, the Netherlands' largest financial services company, reported a better than expected 63 percent jump in fourth-quarter pretax income on Thursday, helped by one-off gains, stable lending margins and a growing customer base.