(Refiles to clarify figure in fourth paragraph)
By Valentina Za
MILAN Nov 19 Italian banks curbed lending by
3.8 percent in October from a year earlier, an industry report
showed on Tuesday, highlighting the drag on economic growth from
a tight credit market with rising bad loan rates.
Italian banks are struggling with bad loans, expected to
continue to increase even as the economy emerges from its
longest post-war recession, and still challenging funding
conditions.
Total loans to the private sector and public administrations
edged down to 1.857 trillion euros from 1.862 trillion in
September, which was 3.9 percent lower than in the same month of
2012.
Funding from deposits and retail bonds stood at 1.727
trillion euros in October.
The proportion of total lending above retail funding shrank
during the euro zone debt crisis as Italian banks had
difficulties tapping other forms of credit such as international
capital markets. That situation has now improved, though mainly
for bigger banks.
"Loans to clients are now only about 10 percent higher than
retail funding," Bank of Italy Deputy Director General Fabio
Panetta said at a conference on Monday evening.
"That is a good thing in terms of risks, not so much when it
comes to the economy. The gap was higher in the past as banks
could access funding abroad."
Medium and long-term funding raised through bond sales
dropped 9.7 percent year-on-year in October after a 10 percent
fall the previous month, the report by banking association ABI
said.
The report said gross non-performing loans in September
stood at 144.5 billion euros, confirming Bank of Italy figures
published last week.
At 7.5 percent of total loans, the share of gross
non-performing loans hit its highest since November 1999, ABI
Chief Economist Gianfranco Torriero said during a conference
call.
"Credit risk is the biggest problem of all for Italian
banks," Bank of Italy's Panetta said on Monday.
With non-performing loans totalling 12 percent of credit to
companies in September, banks last month cut lending to
households and companies by 3.5 percent from a year earlier
following a similar drop in September, ABI said.
The gap between the average rate banks charge on loans to
households and companies and their average cost of funding stood
at 192 basis points in October, the report said. Before the
crisis this gap was of around 300 basis points.
Roberto Nicastro, managing director of top Italian bank
UniCredit, said on Monday that the very narrow gap
between interest rates banks charge on loans and those they pay
on funds was one of the reasons for the sector's very low
profitability compared with pre-crisis years.
(Additional reporting by Stefano Bernabei; Editing by John
Stonestreet)