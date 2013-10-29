MILAN Oct 29 Italy's smaller banks may find it
hard to use government bond holdings as collateral to raise
funds on so-called "repo" markets if liquidity thins out, as
they are shut out of bilateral deals with foreign banks which
dealers say are on the rise.
Italian banks have seen wholesale and cross-border interbank
funding dry up during the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis,
making them dependent on liquidity provided by the European
Central Bank.
The situation improved after the ECB pledged to buy the
bonds of countries that seek its help last summer. But only
bigger lenders have regained access to the wholesale funding
market, while unsecured bank lending is still fragmented along
national lines.
Small banks rely mainly on bonds sold to clients and on
deposits. If liquidity conditions were to worsen again, they
could find themselves shut out of the repo market, where banks
raise short-term funds using government bonds as collateral.
Since Aug. 5 British clearing house LCH.Clearnet no longer
fully protects repo deals on Italian government bonds, and
foreign banks are turning instead to one-to-one lending deals.
That is more expensive for the borrower and only accessible to
bigger Italian banks.
"In a scenario of renewed market volatility, these
developments would limit room for manoeuvre for Italian banks,
especially the smaller ones," said ING strategist Alessandro
Giansanti.
"Right now expectations of further expansionary measures by
the European Central Bank are blunting the impact" of fewer
foreign lenders accepting repo deals in Italy, he added.
For now, Italian lenders awash with excess liquidity
provided by the ECB are making up for the fewer foreigners
operating on the regulated repo market, ensuring that smaller
peers can use their bond holdings for funding.
But money traders have noted foreign lenders's lurch away
from the repo market.
"We have seen fewer foreign banks on the regulated market
lately. In particular, over-the-counter bilateral transactions
have increased by 10-15 percent," one trader at a leading
Italian bank said.
Daily volumes on the repo market operated by Italian trading
platform MTS range between 80 billion and 90 billion euros,
unchanged from three months ago.
LCH.Clearnet moved to cash settlements in the event of any
default of Italian counterparty Cassa Compensazione e Garanzia
(CCG), dropping a previous obligation to fully compensate repo
lenders. The move, which Citi revealed in a research note last
month, effectively reduces the protection for creditors in repo
deals involving Italian government bonds.
That removes the incentive for foreign banks to go through a
centrally settled market entailing the payment of a fee and
hiding the identity of the counterparty.
Citi estimated last month that Italian banks have around 130
billion euros ($173 bln) in funding raised through repo deals
with other lenders, making them the largest private repo
borrowers in Europe. More than half of that figure goes through
LCH, they said.
"Many foreign banks have been thinking: If I lend against
Italian bonds I may as well do it through a bilateral deal since
LCH no longer offers a shield against a potential CCG default,"
another money trader said.
(Writing by Valentina Za; Editing by Hugh Lawson)