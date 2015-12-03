MILAN Dec 3 Expressions of interest have come
from banks and private equity firms for the assets put up for
sale as part of last month's rescue of four small Italian
lenders, the chairman of the banks said.
Roberto Nicastro -- who was appointed chairman of Banca
Marche, Banca Etruria, CariFe and CariChieti following a rescue
package approved by Italy's government on Nov. 22 -- said the
expressions of interest came from both Italy and abroad.
Under the plan four new banks were set up to take on the
'good' assets from the troubled lenders, allowing them to
continue to operate until a buyer is found for them.
Nicastro told a press conference on Thursday the advisers on
the sale would be picked by the end of the year and the tender
process could start by February.
(Reporting by Paola Arosio and Gianluca Semeraro, writing by
Valentina Za)